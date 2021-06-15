Viberate Market Capitalization Tops $9.54 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00062461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00776462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07824667 BTC.

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

