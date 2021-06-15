Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,576 ($33.66). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,516 ($32.87), with a volume of 64,774 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

Get Victrex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,400.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 40.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.