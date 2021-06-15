Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.25

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTXPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

