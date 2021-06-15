VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

