VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $25.28 million and $1.92 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00780331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043121 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.