Vidya (VIDYA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $765,425.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Vidya has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $765,425.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00777047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00084440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.52 or 0.07866430 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,422,546 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

