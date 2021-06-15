Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.55

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.76. Vince shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 19,164 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $128.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

