Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.55

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.76. Vince shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 19,164 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $128.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
