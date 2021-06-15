Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.18

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 39162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCISY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

