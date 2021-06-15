Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.52 million-282.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 684,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

