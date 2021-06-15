Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 578,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNOM opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

