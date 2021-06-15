Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 10,459,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791,142. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.