VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor Acquires 3,000 Shares

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,630.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 467,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,462,167.44.

Larry Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Larry Douglas Taylor acquired 500 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,389.00.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.10. 108,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The company has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.