Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 2,719,881 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

