VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.30. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 65,947 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.