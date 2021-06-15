Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells $26,663.84 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 117,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,426. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.23 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCRA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.