VouchForMe Reaches Market Cap of $240,426.40 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $240,426.40 and $317.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00785249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.55 or 0.07858622 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

