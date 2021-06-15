Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.