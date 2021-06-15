Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 2,460.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748,120 shares during the period. Voya Prime Rate Trust makes up 2.0% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 177,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $592,578.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE PPR remained flat at $$4.67 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,378. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

