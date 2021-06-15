Voyager Token Price Hits $2.53 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00006319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $563.09 million and $2.35 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.18 or 0.00796271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00085594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.51 or 0.08009503 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.