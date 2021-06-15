VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 25,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 12,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

