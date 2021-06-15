VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Trading 0.5% Higher

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95. 80,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 222,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Company Profile (NYSE:VPCC)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

