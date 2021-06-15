Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Wabash National worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

WNC stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $828.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

