Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 220,287 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $132,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

