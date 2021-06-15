Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 84,812 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of S&P Global worth $136,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $396.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

