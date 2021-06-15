Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $135,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,552 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

