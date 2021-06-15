Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,991 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of The Hershey worth $125,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

