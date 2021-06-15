Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $120,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

NYSE GS opened at $372.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

