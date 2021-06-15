Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $132,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

