Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $130.56 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,615 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $130,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.