Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $151.35 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Paycom Software worth $151,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $341.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.