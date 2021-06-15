Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 259.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.43% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $96,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.