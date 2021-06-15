Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $122,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE opened at $335.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

