Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 14,814 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.79% of Q2 worth $101,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 24,495.0% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

