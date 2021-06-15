Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 0.7%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

About Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

