Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

