Wall Street Games 1-Day Volume Tops $315,477.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $315,477.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00153283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00182910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.59 or 0.01011140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,268.41 or 1.00143098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

