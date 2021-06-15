Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $139.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,823. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

