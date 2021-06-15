WandX (WAND) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $350,844.99 and $75.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WandX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00792741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.04 or 0.07938252 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

