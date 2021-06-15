Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 172,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 84,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

