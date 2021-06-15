Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €81.00 Price Target

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.33 ($78.04).

ETR STM traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €71.35 ($83.94). 28,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a one year low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a one year high of €71.85 ($84.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 47.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.51.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

