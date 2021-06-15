Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Down 7.1%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 5,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 475,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

