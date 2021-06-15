Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

