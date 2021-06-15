Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.63.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $336.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.12. Waters has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $337.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
