Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $285.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.17.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

