wave edu coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $156,678.07 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded 233.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $156,678.07 and $6,709.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00177844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.79 or 0.00929193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,820.52 or 0.99790672 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

