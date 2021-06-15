Waycross Partners LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

