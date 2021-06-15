Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WSTG stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

