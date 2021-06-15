WazirX Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $470.99 million and approximately $42.25 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00151086 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00987297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,265.60 or 1.00482362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

