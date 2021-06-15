WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. 1,114,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,691. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

