Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for British Land (BLND)

6/3/2021 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

British Land stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 505.40 ($6.60). 1,846,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,012. British Land Company Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 517.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

